First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $754,000 Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.55. 76,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,868. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.83. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

