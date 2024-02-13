First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 158 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.8% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.9% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,645,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,789,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Barclays upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

Shares of ORLY traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,032.17. The stock had a trading volume of 57,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,782. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $795.74 and a 1-year high of $1,074.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $982.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $955.03. The company has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.15 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

