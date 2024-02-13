First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.27

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 3034036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 6.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,631,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 442,418 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 49,853 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

