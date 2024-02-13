First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.80

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.83, with a volume of 250749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.19.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.97.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

