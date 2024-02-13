First National Advisers LLC Acquires 1,512 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 66.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 18,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,809,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 854,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,651,000 after purchasing an additional 141,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $4.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.30. 486,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,354. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.45 and a 200 day moving average of $232.88. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.