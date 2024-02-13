First National Advisers LLC Acquires 1,552 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First National Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $425,827,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 277.8% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,463 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Moody’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 39.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,510,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,728,000 after purchasing an additional 429,473 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $28.42 on Tuesday, reaching $372.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $407.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 7,639 shares of company stock worth $2,769,635 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

