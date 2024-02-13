First National Advisers LLC Acquires 558 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 179.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

ORLY stock traded up $11.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,037.82. 137,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $795.74 and a 52-week high of $1,074.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $982.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $955.03.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

