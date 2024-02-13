First National Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First National Advisers LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $7,427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $142,130,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,458,000 after acquiring an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHD traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.93. The company had a trading volume of 330,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.92 and a 52 week high of $103.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,986. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

