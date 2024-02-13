First National Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 347.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Markel Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MKL stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $1,443.04. 18,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,505. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,421.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,445.94. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

