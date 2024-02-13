First National Advisers LLC Buys 3,794 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in CDW by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 4.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in CDW by 7.9% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.95. 320,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,840. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $247.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

