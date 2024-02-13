First National Advisers LLC Buys 3,951 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First National Advisers LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock traded down $10.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.10 and its 200 day moving average is $183.06. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.