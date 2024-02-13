First National Advisers LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 85.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:LW traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $103.24. 828,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.22 and its 200-day moving average is $98.80.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

