First National Advisers LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 937,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,142,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $415.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,487. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $408.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.67. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $319.23 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The company has a market cap of $201.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.14.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

