First National Advisers LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.6% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.78. 8,809,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,332,932. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $165.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

