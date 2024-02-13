Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.30. 1,654,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,951. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $86.13 and a 12-month high of $106.32. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.89.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

