Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Sells 248 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 0.9% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,614,000 after purchasing an additional 781,940 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,907,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,069.6% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,384,000 after purchasing an additional 346,606 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.21. 64,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,738. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.32 and its 200-day moving average is $188.28. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

