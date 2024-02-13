Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Roth Mkm raised Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

FLNC stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 2.77.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 185.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 342.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.