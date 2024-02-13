Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Up 108.6% in January

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,500 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the January 15th total of 251,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 212,537 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ FRSX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,706. Foresight Autonomous has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous ( NASDAQ:FRSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

