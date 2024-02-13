Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
