Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.52

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.52 and last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 79033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

