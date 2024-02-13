Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 19,354 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SON. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,618,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,043,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,605,000 after purchasing an additional 700,414 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 710,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 653,229 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.