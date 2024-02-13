Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 19,354 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

