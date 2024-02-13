Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 4,483 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.35% of Cohu worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Cohu by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

