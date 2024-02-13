Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,854 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Valley National Bancorp worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 75.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLY stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

