Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,028 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 356,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

