Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,478 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 299.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVLG shares. TD Cowen upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Up 4.5 %

CVLG opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.11. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director Joey B. Hogan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $503,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,878.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joey B. Hogan sold 10,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,878.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matisse Long sold 667 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $33,463.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

