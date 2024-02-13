Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $2,984,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.9% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 235,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth $83,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $821,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCO shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,241. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $392,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $349,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

