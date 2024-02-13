Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,624 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 12,343.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 31,228 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 9.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 57.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 15.3% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 1,548.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

SPH opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.42. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 81.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Activity at Suburban Propane Partners

In related news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,751.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,751.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,538 shares of company stock worth $1,183,278. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Featured Stories

