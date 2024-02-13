Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.52% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,550,000 after acquiring an additional 217,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,483,000 after acquiring an additional 85,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,835,000 after acquiring an additional 39,430 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.60 million, a P/E ratio of 125.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $42.56.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 827.31%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

