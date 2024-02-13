Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.35 Million Position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 484,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,279 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 27.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 145,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 116.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 242,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 23.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 49,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 296.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 176,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 29.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 43,636 shares in the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSEA shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Landsea Homes Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $470.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landsea Homes

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Elias Farhat sold 18,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $225,800.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,595 shares of company stock valued at $349,014. Corporate insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.