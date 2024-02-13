Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after acquiring an additional 341,092 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,902,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,915 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In other news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $559,462.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,739.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $177,460.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,695.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $559,462.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,739.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,213 shares of company stock worth $1,730,754. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

MTX stock opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.32. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $72.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.44%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

