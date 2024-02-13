Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 188,914 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX stock opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

