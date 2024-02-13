Foundry Partners LLC Makes New $5.47 Million Investment in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.41% of Danaos at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 270,676 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 7.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the second quarter valued at about $11,621,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the second quarter valued at about $8,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

DAC opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Danaos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day moving average is $69.50.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $7.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($0.37). Danaos had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 59.29%. The business had revenue of $239.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

