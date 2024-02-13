Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 16,540 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 5.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 19.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 49.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

IPI opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.10 million, a P/E ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 2.19. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

