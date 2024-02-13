Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 42,286 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,286 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.50% of AdvanSix worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,687,000 after buying an additional 458,622 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,298,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 276,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in AdvanSix by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $724.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASIX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on ASIX

About AdvanSix

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.