Foundry Partners LLC Raises Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,655 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Newmark Group worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,868 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 141,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.68 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

