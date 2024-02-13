Foundry Partners LLC Sells 111,410 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,410 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.83% of Hudson Technologies worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 40.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,862,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 83.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 318,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 144,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of HDSN opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

In related news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 20,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $268,524.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

