Foundry Partners LLC Sells 111,410 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,410 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.83% of Hudson Technologies worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 40.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,862,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 83.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 318,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 144,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HDSN stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. The company has a market cap of $672.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95.
In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 20,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $268,524.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
