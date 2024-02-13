Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

FBRT stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 83.78, a quick ratio of 83.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBRT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

