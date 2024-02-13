Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ULCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Frontier Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULCC

Frontier Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

In other Frontier Group news, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 583,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,013.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Frontier Group news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 583,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075. 83.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Frontier Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Frontier Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 120,090 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.