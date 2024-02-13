FutureFuel Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

FutureFuel Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $267.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of FutureFuel

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 821.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

