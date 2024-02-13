G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

GIII stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.43.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Quarry LP raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.