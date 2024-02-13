G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group
In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $35.68.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About G-III Apparel Group
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
