Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Gartner by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Gartner by 2.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, Director Richard J. Bressler sold 6,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.97, for a total transaction of $2,686,854.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,592.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total transaction of $105,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,058.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Bressler sold 6,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.97, for a total value of $2,686,854.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,973,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,369 shares of company stock valued at $6,324,321. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

IT stock opened at $450.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $451.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $471.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 166.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group increased their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

