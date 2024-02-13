Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,310,069 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,961,668 shares.The stock last traded at $12.65 and had previously closed at $12.80.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 787.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 207.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
