Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,716. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNTX

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.