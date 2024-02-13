Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.13

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 998999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Gerdau

The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 233,911.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,559,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,839,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 1,180.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,283,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gerdau by 636.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,091,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,890 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,153,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Gerdau by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,326,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Further Reading

