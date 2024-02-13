GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,820 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $12,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.36%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

