Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. 9,142,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 21,326,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 8.6 %

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,701.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 761,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,701.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,994,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,043,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,693. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

