Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.85. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 33,389 shares changing hands.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $894.24 million, a PE ratio of 112.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 198.32%. The company had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Global Blue Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Global Blue Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.